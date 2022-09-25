Great weather for the 60th Farm Science Review

Share Facebook

The 60th annual Farm Science Review, sponsored by the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) at The Ohio State University, came to a close at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center after welcoming 114,589 visitors during the course of the three-day event and showcasing the latest in agricultural innovations.

“We’ve received great feedback in terms of the value that Farm Science Review offers to both attendees and exhibitors. It provides a venue for forging new business partnerships and the transfer of knowledge among people involved in different areas of agriculture,” said Nick Zachrich, show manager.

With more than 600 exhibitors, the latest in agricultural technology, presentations by subject matter experts from Ohio State and OSU Extension, and hands-on learning opportunities, there is literally something for everyone at Farm Science Review (FSR).

Beef farmer Addie Hubbard from Meigs County attended the farm show years ago as a high schooler and brought her two children this year “just for the experience and to see agriculture in a way that they can’t see at home.”

Jackson County’s Mike Farley raises beef, hogs, and hay and comes to FSR every year to “see different things. And sometimes the exhibitors are having sales on items.”

The entire Hiler Farms family from Crawford County visited the 2022 show led by 82-year-old patriarch Karl, his brother Jerry, his son Randy, and grandson, Chris. The Hiler’s farm 3,000 acres and grow corn, soybeans, and wheat. They find FSR to be “very valuable” every year.

But some non-human attendees also boast impressive longevity at the farm show. Farm dog W.F. Trooper, a 10-year-old Australian shepherd/border collie cross, only missed the show in 2020 when it was held virtually. He accompanies Tom and Susie Turner from Perry County who yearly exhibit and promote the Shorthorn cattle breed and are very active in the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association. Tom shared that the W.F. in Trooper’s name stands for World Famous and he is indeed known to many.

Other highlights from the 2022 FSR included:

A new research partnership, called the AgTech Innovation Hub, was announced by Ohio State President Kristina A. Johnson, CFAES dean and vice president of agricultural administration Cathann A. Kress, and Nationwide president and chief operating officer Mark Bervin. Nationwide and Ohio State will work together to encourage the development of new solutions that will help the agricultural ecosystem while better understanding, managing, and mitigating climate risk. Nationwide is pledging up to $2 million in initial funding to identify and execute initiatives for the Innovation Hub and plans to provide additional funding and resources in the future.

Chuck Gamble of DeGraff, Bill Phillips of Hillard, and Bob Zachrich of Defiance were inducted into the 2022 class of the FSR Hall of Fame during a private event.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards. They were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Claylick Run Farm, Felumlee family, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.

The always anticipated Talk on Friday Avenue session addressed “Global Uncertainty and the Heartland” with a panel of three faculty members from the CFAES Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics: Ian Sheldon, professor and Andersons Chair of Agricultural Marketing, Trade, and Policy; Ani Katchova, professor and farm income enhancement chair; and Seungki Lee, assistant professor with expertise in environmental economics, climate change, and the impact of new technologies in the agricultural sector.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) took to the skies above the fields during daily demonstrations, and were complemented with video monitors on the ground displaying real-time images and video footage for attendees. A beta version of a manned electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle from Ryse Aero Technologies also took to the sky in a look at what the future might hold.

Farmers in need of temporary labor were able to visit with representatives from El Salvador who were promoting labor opportunities in the H-2 program.

The solar industry was represented by several groups from small, residential size applications to large, commercial applications who hope to partner with agriculture for a more sustainable future.

Daily attendance totals were Tuesday – 37,392; Wednesday – 52,780; and Thursday – 24,417 for a total of 114,589.

Next year’s show set for Sept. 19-21, 2023. For more information about FSR, visit fsr.osu.edu