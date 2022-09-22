       

Houin named National Proficiency Finalist

September 22, 2022 FFA News Leave a comment

Submitted by West Holmes FFA Reporter Derek Miller

Garrett Houin, senior member of West Holmes FFA, competed at the national level in the proficiency area of outdoor recreation. In order to be named a National Finalist, Garrett had to compete at many other levels. He had to keep meticulous records and go through a series of evaluations in order to become a national finalist.  First, Garrett had to have an SAE, which is a Supervised Agricultural Experience, often started during a student’s freshmen year. Garret SAE includes him working for Buckeye Rodeo Company and competing in Steer Wrestling at rodeos, light rifle, and trap shooting. Garrett has kept records for over 3 years and filled out the proficiency application for 2 years. He has won both the District and State Proficiency Competitions as a part of the process of becoming a National Finalist. After interviewing and winning at the state level, Garretts application was then sent on to the National Level. His application received a Silver Rating at the National level. Congratulations on your accomplishments Garrett. 

