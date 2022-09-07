Marketplace Pavilion to promote local agriculture at FSR

Share Facebook

For the first time ever, Farm Science Review will feature the Marketplace Pavilion, a point-of-sale area dedicated to local producers of agricultural goods, at the 2022 show, Sept. 20-22.

“We see this as an opportunity to support local farm economies,” said Nick Zachrich, Farm Science Review manager. “It’s our hope that the Marketplace Pavilion will allow producers to not only market their products to show visitors, but also the many local and regional grocery retailers in the area.”

Direct marketing of produce and other agricultural products continues to be an important sales outlet for producers across the state. Both individuals and retailers will be able to source quality local products from the Marketplace Pavilion exhibitors.

“We know that most of these producers don’t have the same marketing budget as a global equipment manufacturer, so the Marketplace Pavilion will give them a dedicated space at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center to market their unique goods to our show visitors,” Zachrich said.

Lacie Evans, small business owner of Heifer Please Co, is looking forward to networking and promoting her cattle and western lifestyle-related products at the Marketplace Pavilion.

“I was a 4-H and FFA kid and I remember my favorite thing was going to Farm Science Review, even as a college student and now as an adult,” Evans said. “My brand is geared toward those in the agricultural community, and I’m excited to give back to the community I love so much.”

Producers interested in becoming Marketplace Pavilion exhibitors at the 2022 Farm Science Review can contact Nick Zachrich at zachrich.13@osu.edu or 614-292-4278 for more information.

Farm Science Review is hosted by the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University. Show hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 20-21 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22. Presale tickets are $10 online and at presale locations, and $15 at the gate. Children ages 5 and under are free. For more information, visit fsr.osu.edu or follow Farm Science Review on social media.