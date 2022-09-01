Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 1, 2022

Share Facebook

No change in the short term forecast, but we are seeing a more active pattern develop post Labor Day over Ohio.

Through the rest of this week, we stay sunny, warm and dry. Humidity levels remain comfortable, although admittedly we are slightly more humid over the weekend…just not oppressive. Sunshine will dominate through Sunday afternoon.

Clouds build sunday night and we cant rule out scattered showers then as we move through Labor Day on Monday. The best action on monday will be from US 30 southward and start midday to early afternoon. We expect rain totals of .25″-.75″ with 75% coverage. We do not think thunderstorms will be a big part of the activity as of right now. However, this wave of energy kicks off a more active pattern for Tuesday and Wednesday. We have a secondary round of moisture that develops tuesday afternoon, and then lingering moisture all day wednesday, Rain from this wave will be .25″-.75″ with 80% coverage.

Next thursday we likely do not see any additional moisture, and friday start with sun and clouds. But buy late friday afternoon and overnight, another surge of moisture arrives, bringing rain and potentially a thunderstorm or two, with rain totals of .1″-.8″ and 70% coverage. That means for the week next week, from sunday night through saturday morning, we can see half to nearly 2″ of rain over 100% of Ohio. See the map below.