Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 12, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Clouds linger today after moisture moved into the state yesterday. Low pressure is lifting north into the Great Lakes region, and will take the heaviest moisture threats with it. However, we still need to work through wrap around, backside moisture from this upper low. The circulation is such that we don’t see much moisture this morning and through early afternoon but later today and tonight we can see some scattered shower activity move into NW quadrant areas of the state. Right now rain totals do not look impressive, at least for additional quantities, at a few hundredths to a few tenths. Coverage will be 60% in NW Ohio, but under 10% anywhere else. Clouds hold through the overnight.

We see clouds breaking up and giving way to sun tomorrow, and then we are fully sunny and dry from this wednesday all the way through at least next wednesday. Temps will gradually warm toward the end of this week. Next week we have a very active pattern developing to our west over the western corn belt, northern plains and upper Midwest, but that moisture does not show any major signs of moving this way until late in the week, likely teh 22nd into the 23rd, which means outside of today, we are looking a rather dry next 10 day period, and even today is not that exciting. The map below shows our next 10 days compared to normal precipitation for this time of year.