Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 13, 2022

A strong, cut off, slow moving upper level low continues to try and leave to the northeast today. We are still seeing some wrap around circulation through Ohio today associated with that low. It is what brought hit and miss moisture overnight, and we still won’t rule out a spit, sprinkle or shower in NW and North Central ohio this morning. However, most of what we will be dealing with today will be clouds. We expect clouds and some sun, but still not enough to get us to normal temps. While we won’t be quite as chilly as yesterday, we still have some work to do with a warm up.

We get full sunshine starting tomorrow, then sunny and dry conditions hold through the rest of the week, the weekend and the first half of next week. Temps will be climbing slowly as we move through that period, and this means we also see excellent evaporation and drying over the region. From this weekend into net week we should be above normal on temps.

A frontal complex gets going next week from late monday through Wednesday to our west over the upper Midwest, western corn belt and into the plains. THat front slowly moves east, but also seems to fall apart as it approaches the eastern corn belt. At this point, we would not put our next chance of rai in Ohio any sooner than next Thursday afternoon and evening, but potentially that front does not have much left even then when it gets here. We will continue to watch its evolution. We would say chances for more than half an inch late next wee right now are pretty low. So, we are embarking on quite the dry stretch. The map below shows combined rain potential over the next 10 days. What you see on this map basically happens this morning and midday. Then nothing.