Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 14, 2022

We have a nice outlook for the next 10 days over Ohio. This forecast is rather succinct as well. We are sunny, warmer and dry from today through next Thursday. Temps will gradually climb to above normal levels, and we will be quite warm from this weekend through next week. We can expect near maximum evaporation through next Thursday as well.

A minor front drops into northern Ohio late next week on Friday, but will not have any significant moisture accompanying it, the way things look at this time. Expect a few clouds and maybe an isolated shower or two, but nothing major or exciting. Harvest should be able to get off to a solid start on early crops over the coming days. The map below shows combined 10 day moisture for the state of Ohio.