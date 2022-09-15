Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 15, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A mostly dry forecast remains for Ohio, but we do have a new wrinkle for you this morning. We put together a sunny, dry and warm period from today through Sunday. We end up with excellent evaporation and dry down in the period, and that will means any acres close to being harvestable will have a good shot.

A disturbance moving across Michigan this weekend is taking a bit of a southern turn this morning, and we will have to allow for showers to develop overnight Sunday night into Monday, mostly in western Ohio. However, even if rain does not expand east, clouds will be seen over a large part of Ohio on Monday. For the western third, we are projecting .1″-.4″ with 60% coverage in that zone. See the map below

We get sun back on Tuesday, and we stay sunny, warm and dry through Wednesday in all parts of Ohio. A slowly sagging frontal boundary brings more clouds to the northern third of the state next Thursday, and we wont rule out a couple of showers there too, but the rest of the state stays rain free with a mix of clouds and sun. Cooler air comes in behind that front for next Friday and Saturday. However, we expect mostly rain free conditions in spite of the air mass change. Saturday afternoon, the 24th, we may have to talk up a few more scattered showers, but we want to see a bit more movement out of our next front first.