Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, September 16, 2022

We have a dry finish to the week and weekend ahead of us. Temps will be above normal today and this weekend with full sunshine and great evaporation. This will continue to be a nice window for early harvest to be underway, even though a large number of acres are still waiting to get ready. We see no rain threat through the weekend.

Showers are on the way for early next week on Monday as a system throws some moisture down out of MI. We can look for a few hundredths to .75″ with coverage at 50% of the state. Most areas will stay under half an inch. This will be a short term delay in field work in areas where it rains, but does not look to project anything more than that. The map below shows oru coverage potential on Monday.

Tuesday turns out partly sunny and we stay partly to mostly sunny and dry through the rest of the week. There will definitely be more clouds around than we are seeing now, but we still expect good drying for the period. Temps will stay near normal Tuesday and Wednesday, but you can count on much colder air in to finish next week, and some below normal temps too.

A frontal boundary may try and move in late on Sunday the 25th into Monday the 26th, but at this time it looks like it has minimal moisture potential, a few hundredths to a few tenths, but we will watch closely as we get closer to arrival.