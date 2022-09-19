Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, September 19, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Rain moves across the state today and we are looking at a significant change in our weather pattern later this week. Today we have a system working in from the west and northwest. Rain started overnight in far western areas, but will continue to spread east over Ohio through the day today. All told we expect .25″-1″rain totals with 80% coverage in Ohio. The best chance for the upper part of the range looks to be in central OH, due to potential for thunderstorms. We do clear out overnight.

Tomorrow we are looking for partly sunny skies and a mostly rain free set up. However, the pattern is still pretty unsettled, and that leads to some rain and thunderstorm potential in north central and NE Ohio overnight tomorrow night into Wednesday morning and midday. In fact, north central OH can get ripped with some thunderstorms near daybreak and into early Wednesday morning. A cold front sweeps through later Wednesday through Thursday, adding some additional rain in the north, but good coverage over the rest of the state. Totals for the Tuesday overnight through thursday period will be .25″-1.75″ with coverage at 60%. See map below.

Much cooler air rushes in behind the front, triggering that pattern change we alluded to earlier. Temps will be below normal thursday and Friday, staying cool into the weekend. WIth the cooler air, we expect more clouds and a little more instability. Cooler air makes precipitation a little more easy to come by, as the atmosphere lets go of moisture with less fanfare. So, we won’t rule out a few pop up spits and sprinkles all the way through the weekend, but generally we don’t expect a lot. Drying will be a bit slower, though.

Next week, we are projecting mixed clouds and sun Monday, but another trough boundary slides through Tuesday, bringing light rains (a few hundredths to a few tenths) and a lot of clouds. That trough reinforces the cool air for the rest of the week, Wednesday forward. We will start to feel a lot more like autumn the second half of next week, but we should be precipitation free.