Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 2, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A couple more fully dry days before we get some moisture back into Ohio. Today features sunshine, a warmer afternoon and a bit more humidity, but we still are in the realm of comfortable. There is a disturbance making its way across the UP of Michigan later this afternoon that we will be keeping our eyes on for the weekend. But, it is of no consequence today.

Tomorrow starts with full sun. As the Michigan feature moves south, the moisture associated with it falls apart in central MI. However, we also see showers lifting up out of the TN Valley into the OH Valley, so that means we likely start getting squeezed with some clouds tomorrow afternoon and evening, although at this time, we are keeping the daylight hours precipitation free. Overnight tomorrow night into sunday showers and thunderstorms develop, and will be with us off and on through the day sunday as well. Central and southern locations see better rain totals than farther north, as rain takes longer to get into areas north of US 30. Moisture lingers through the day monday, although the best intensity will come from sunday afternoon through sunrise monday. Rain totals for the Sunday-Monday time frame will be .25″-1.25″ with coverage at 90%. See map below.

The tuesday through friday time period is very interesting. There is plenty of moisture south of us, south of the Ohio River all next week. Data this morning points to that moisture getting close, but not coming into Ohio. Yesterday it was much more active for us. The answer is probably somewhere in-between, but this morning we are edging our forecast back just a bit, trending drier for the combined period, but also allowing for hit and miss scattered showers still through the week. It will not take much of a northern surge at all to get a bit of moisture in here, so we will continue to watch for that. A significant frontal passage is still likely toward the end of next weekend, the 11th into the 12th.