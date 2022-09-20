Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, September 20, 2022

Share Facebook

We are sunny and dry today over all of Ohio. Temps stay above normal and humidity levels stay elevated. We are watching a disturbance come out of MI overnight tonight that will trigger some showers and thunderstorms after midnight through tomorrow morning and midday in north central and northeast Ohio. Rain totals can be up to 1.25″ if thunderstorms hold together, but generally will be under half in inch without storms. The rest of the state stays dry for Wednesday, at least until late evening.

A cold front sags through the state overnight tomorrow night through Thursday, bringing showers and storms along with cooler air. Rain totals from that frontal passage will be from a low of a tenth or two to over an inch and a half in east central and northeast ohio where thunderstorms are more likely. The map below shows rain totals from midnight tonight through thursday noon.

Much colder air comes in behind that front for thursday afternoon through the weekend. We should see partly sunny skies, but won’t rule out a pop up spit or sprinkle in a few spots. Our next significant round of precipitation comes with another system for Sunday. Scattered showers move through with 80% coverage over Ohio, bringing .1″-.75″ rain totals.

Everything is done by mid to late morning on Monday. We then are partly to mostly sunny, cool and dry from there through Friday. Evaporation will be good, but not at maximum, thanks to cooler temps. It will feel more like autumn late next week.