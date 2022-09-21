Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, September 21, 2022

Share Facebook

Showers and thunderstorms around from the get-go this morning in north central and northeast Ohio, off shoots of a disturbance that moved through MI late yesterday and overnight, throwing several rounds of thunderstorms into Ohio. A few storms this morning still can be strong in the NE part of the state. Then, we see the atmosphere reload for a second round of activity later this afternoon and evening, as a cold front starts to sag into the northern part of the state. Action continues overnight down into central and southern areas. Combined, we see 24 hour moisture today through sunrise tomorrow at .25″-1.75″ with coverage at 70%. Far western and NW areas are the most likely to get missed with moisture in this next 24 hour period.

We are much cooler behind the front tomorrow, and will see a mix of clouds and sun through the start of the weekend. Temps will be normal to below normal. Clouds will be thicker tomorrow than Friday and Saturday, and we may even have to deal with a lingering shower or two south of I-70 before the noon hour tomorrow. We are fully dry for Friday and Saturday. Clouds increase on Sunday with showers developing by midday and afternoon, continuing into early Monday. Rain totals are not that impressive, but can add up to .1″-.5″ with 60% coverage.

We see a reinforcing shot of cool air next week, but we are partly to mostly sunny and dry for a good part of next week. New data this morning is hinting at a major cool surge at midweek, and if it remains as impressive as it looks right now, it could bring a brief shower to 50-60% of the state wednesday. We will wait to make the call on that for a day or two, to see if that canadian air mass ends up with enough push to make it all the way here. Without the moisture, next week will be a good opportunity to see harvest progress. Even with cooler air producing slightly slower drying, evaporation will be good and that will help fields get ready in a timely manner.