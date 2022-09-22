Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, September 22, 2022

Share Facebook

A cool front sags through the state today. We may still deal with a few lingering showers, but generally we are looking at a drier couple of days, both in terms of precipitation and definitely lower humidity. Expect a mix of clouds and sun today. Better sunshine potential tomorrow and a very pleasant feeling afternoon is on the way.

Clouds will be building Saturday. Our next round of moisture shows up Sunday. Rain totals there will be a from a few hundredths to .75″ with the biggest totals near Lake Erie. We get a break with some sunshine monday. Then Tuesday we turn cloudy again, especially in the north. Rain moves through the northern half of Ohio bringing .05″-.6″ rain totals from I-70 north with 80% coverage. The map below shows the potential for Tuesday. This event is pulling forward a day or so in our forecast this morning.

We are sunny, cool and dry with canadian high pressure in control from next Wednesday through next saturday. This will promote good drying and a good window of opportunity for harvest. The dry window may extended, but that will rest on where tropical moisture from (the eventual) Hermine.