       

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, September 22, 2022

September 22, 2022 Weather Leave a comment

A cool front sags through the state today. We may still deal with a few lingering showers, but generally we are looking at a drier couple of days, both in terms of precipitation and definitely lower humidity. Expect a mix of clouds and sun today. Better sunshine potential tomorrow and a very pleasant feeling afternoon is on the way.

Clouds will be building Saturday. Our next round of moisture shows up Sunday. Rain totals there will be a from a few hundredths to .75″ with the biggest totals near Lake Erie. We get a break with some sunshine monday. Then Tuesday we turn cloudy again, especially in the north. Rain moves through the northern half of Ohio bringing .05″-.6″ rain totals from I-70 north with 80% coverage. The map below shows the potential for Tuesday. This event is pulling forward a day or so in our forecast this morning.

We are sunny, cool and dry with canadian high pressure in control from next Wednesday through next saturday. This will promote good drying and a good window of opportunity for harvest. The dry window may extended, but that will rest on where tropical moisture from (the eventual) Hermine.

Check Also

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, September 19, 2022

September 19, 2022 -- Rain moves across the state today and we are looking at a significant change in our weather pattern later this week...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Admin Login
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved