Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, September 23, 2022

A dry day in the forecast today. After a chilly start this morning we will see temps moderate as southwest winds start to take over this afternoon. Full sunshine is expected and that will make the day feel very pleasant, and create good drying opportunities. Tomorrow more clouds push in as the warmer air returns. We won’t rule out a sprinkle, but mostly we just see times of clouds and sun.

Scattered showers are back for sunday, particularly in the afternoon and evening, but we won’t rule them out any time. Rain totals for sunday into very early monday will be a few hundredths to .1″-.6″ with coverage at 90%. The map below shows potential as we see it this morning.

We should get sun back for monday and the first part of Tuesday. Temps stay near normal. However, we are not done with moisture yet. From late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday midday we see showers rotate back into northern ohio, combine across Lake Erie from MI. Those showers bring .1″-.6″ again with 60% coverage from US 30 north. However, we keep the rest of the state mostly dry, just having to deal with clouds instead.

Significantly cooler temps come in with that wave, and we will be quite cool Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday morning. However, we expect full sunshine from Wednesday afternoon forward through at least Sunday the 2nd. We are rain free for that period with good evaporation, meaning we should see a good harvest window in there. A system is working through the upper midwest late in the 2nd, so we will keep an eye out for precipitation near the start of the extended 11-16 day forecast widow on the 3rd or 4th, but likely not before then.