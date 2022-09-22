Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, September 23, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We’ve got a cool start here over Ohio this morning.

Temperature is a little nippy out there this morning.

The first taste of fall temperatures are going to try and moderate a little bit here through the day today.

As we get south winds to kick up, we should turn out partly to mostly sunny all the way through tomorrow. Although I do think there’s a little bit more cloud cover trying to pop up tomorrow, midday and afternoon. I won’t even rule out a spitter or sprinkle, but I think that’s going to be highly unlikely.

To me, the next round of moisture shows up on Sunday. We’re looking for scattered showers, not much more than that.

A few hundreds to likely four to five tenths maximum. Coverage will end up being about 90% of Ohio though, so that’s going to make it so that we don’t drive very much. We are rain free for Monday the 26th and we’re rain free for a large part of Tuesday the 27th with temperatures near normal overnight. Tuesday night through Wednesday we have showers that try and move down over the northern third of Ohio.

US3 0 northward I think we leave the door open to a few hundredths to a tenth or two. That is all.

Then we dry down, but we are definitely cooling down as well. A significant shot of cool air overnight Tuesday night, Wednesday into early Thursday.

We are dry from Wednesday night through Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and the following Monday.

Great opportunity, great window for harvest there.

As long as we can drive from this little bit of moisture that we’re going to see pop up on a Sunday and again, northern parts of t

We’ve got a cool start here over Ohio this morning.

Temperature is a little nippy out there this morning.

The first taste of fall temperatures are going to try and moderate a little bit here through the day today.

As we get south winds to kick up, we should turn out partly to mostly sunny all the way through tomorrow. Although I do think there’s a little bit more cloud cover trying to pop up tomorrow, midday and afternoon. I won’t even rule out a spitter or sprinkle, but I think that’s going to be highly unlikely.

To me, the next round of moisture shows up on Sunday. We’re looking for scattered showers, not much more than that.

A few hundreds to likely four to five tenths maximum. Coverage will end up being about 90% of Ohio though, so that’s going to make it so that we don’t drive very much. We are rain free for Monday the 26th and we’re rain free for a large part of Tuesday the 27th with temperatures near normal overnight. Tuesday night through Wednesday we have showers that try and move down over the northern third of Ohio.

US3 0 northward I think we leave the door open to a few hundredths to a tenth or two. That is all.

Then we dry down, but we are definitely cooling down as well. A significant shot of cool air overnight Tuesday night, Wednesday into early Thursday.

We are dry from Wednesday night through Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and the following Monday.

Great opportunity, great window for harvest there.

As long as we can drive from this little bit of moisture that we’re going to see pop up on a Sunday and again, northern parts of the state late Tuesday night and early Wednesday night.

he state late Tuesday night and early Wednesday night.