Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, September 26, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We have a cool start to the week with plenty of clouds and even some lingering moisture. Today will feature a very active precipitation pattern over MI and SW Ontario. Clouds from that set up will easily make it down into northern parts of Ohio, and we also will have to deal with some scattered showers. Generally, the thickest clouds will run all the way down to the US 30 corridor. Scattered showers will be most frequent father north in north central and northeast Ohio. Rain totals can be from a few hundredths to .5″, and coverage will be about 50% of the area north of US 30. Central and southern Ohio have a much easier time seeing sunshine, but still look for partly sunny skies overall. Temps will remain cool. The map below shows what we can see today over the Buckeye state.

Colder air dives south out of the Great Lakes tomorrow and Wednesday. Tomorrow we have better sunshine potential to start the day, but still see clouds dominate midday and afternoon, riding the leading edge of the colder air southward. We may even see a few showers pop up in central Ohio, giving a few hundredths to a few tenths. We then clear out overnight tomorrow night. Wednesday starts very chilly, but with more sun, it feels and looks nicer in the afternoon.

On the backside of that cooler air surge, winds turn southerly again. That takes temps up closer to normal for Thursday and Friday, and then above normal for the weekend. We expect good drying with plenty of sun for the Thursday-Friday-Saturday period. Lower humidities produce good drying.

The remains of a tropical system make life interesting for the last half of the weekend and early next week. Models are split on where this storm goes, but right now we expect it to move into the Carolinas early Friday, and then move north into the Appalachians to finish Friday and go into Saturday. Chances of this system building back farther west are low in our opinion this morning, but if we do see the moisture associated with this system back into OH, we would be looking for rain and thunderstorms late Saturday evening through Sunday. Rain totals would be .25″-1″, and coverage will be limited to the eastern and southern parts of Ohio. Right now we are projecting the storm stays farther east, but we will be updating this aspect of the forecast over the next few days as tracks become more certain. If we miss the action, we should continue with a sunny, dry window through monday and Tuesday of next week.

The next frontal complex attempting to move in from the NW will be next Wednesday. That front will bring potential for scattered showers with rain totals of .1″-.5″ and coverage at 70%.