Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, September 27, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Cool air dominates the discussion again this morning, as the coldest air in months dives southward out of the Great Lakes. This is a large upper level high pressure dome that will settle in for midweek. However, on the leading edge of the cool air, we will see plenty of clouds again. Those clouds can also trigger some scattered showers over central and northern Ohio, particularly midday and afternoon today. Rain totals are minor, a few hundredths to a tenth or two, but we will not see much drying today with the combination of cooler temps and additional light moisture. Tomorrow clouds break up a bit, but we stay chilly through most of the day.

South winds develop on the backside of high pressure for Thursday. That south flow will help temps bounce. We will work our way back up to near normally by the start of the weekend. Hurricane Ian will make landfall on the western side of the Florida peninsula late week. The moisture moves north through the southeast and into eastern KY/TN. We continue to look for the remains of this storm to stay south and east or Ohio, but clouds will increase over southern Ohio late Saturday. Through Sunday we expect a mix of clouds and sun. Most of the state stays dry and harvest can roll on, but we will continue to watch for a few showers in far southern tier counties near the river. Everything is done by sunrise Monday morning. Harvest should be mostly unaffected.

Next week is sunny, dry and warm Monday through Friday. Temps will be normal to above normal, and excellent drying continues. Harvest should move at a rapid pace. The map below shows combined moisture potential for the next 10 days compared to normal. You really can’t ask for much better than this for a start to the harvest season.