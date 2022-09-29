Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, September 29, 2022

Share Facebook

Sunny and dry weather settles in over the entire state for today and tomorrow. South winds are developing today, which will help temps moderage just a bit. Evaporation and drying will step up a notch. This will allow for some harvest work in ready fields.

Over the weekend, we are continuing to watch the track of the remains of Hurricane Ian. We still believe the bulk of moisture associated with that storm will stay southeast of the state. However, we are officially putting some scattered showers in for far southern OH and SE Ohio from saturday afternoon and Sunday. We will mention, though, that a large part of Ohio stays dry. Clouds will be thicker and more far flung over the weekend, but we don’t get a lot of precipitation. the map below shows thoughts for the weekend at this time with the remains of Ian still in flux.

NExt week turns out sunny and dry beginning to end, or at least through Thursday. A cold front works across the state overnight thursday night through Friday, bringing in significantly colder air again, and also the threat of some moisture. At this time, the moisture threat looks minor, and we are pencilling in a few hundredths of couple of tenths. But, stay tuned. Behind that front, we dry down again for the 8th and 9th. This should not be a big disrupter to harvest potential, at least the way we see it right now.