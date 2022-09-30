Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, September 30, 2022

Share Facebook

No major changes in our forecast this morning. We are partly to mostly sunny and dry again today. South winds will help temps moderate a bit more. Tomorrow we can expect a mix of clouds and sun. The remains of Hurricane Ian will throw more clouds in over southern OH than north through Sunday, and we will still look for a few scattered showers in southern and southeastern tier counties. Rain totals are not over the top, although still can be an interruption, as shown by the map below. The rest of the state stays partly sunny for the weekend.

Next week is dry for the most part. Sunshine will dominate Monday through Wednesday. A cool front sags through the state next Thursday, but by the time if makes it here, we see only clouds and a few spits or sprinkles. The biggest story with the front will be another significant drop in temps. If our current solution holds, we will be expecting widespread frost and plenty of lows in the mid 30s next saturday morning – check out the map below. However, we are dry to finish next week and all the way into the week of the 10th, so we still have no major harvest issues for the majority of Ohio.