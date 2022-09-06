Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 6, 2022

Share Facebook

Clouds mix with sunshine today, but we still will have to keep watch for a few lingering showers from our system that worked into and through a large part of the eastern corn belt over the holiday weekend. Today’s action, if any will be relegated to far southern parts of Ohio, mostly in southern tier counties near the river. Clouds will have a bigger footprint, though, working up into central and northern areas as well. We should see the clouds break up a bit over night.

We turn out mostly sunny tomorrow through friday. Evaporation rates will be high, but temps will be normal. Over the weekend, we have rain moving back in. Saturday starts with sun, but clouds build and rain moves in over the southern half of the state for the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms are then around with good regularity for Sunday, Monday and even lingering into next tuesday. Combined rain totals for the four day stretch from saturday through Tuesday will be .5″-2″ with coverage at nearly the entire state. The map below shows rain for that period.

Behind the most significant moisture, we try to put together a dry break for next Wednesday and early Thursday. However, an overall unsettled pattern and and active precipitation track coming over TN and KY will threaten any drying. WE will need to keep a close eye on shower potential for next Wednesday and thursday from I-70 south, but are better convinced that northern areas stay dry. Temps remain normal to above normal.