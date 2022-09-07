Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 7, 2022

Share Facebook

Drier weather settling in over Ohio today, and we should stay dry through the rest of the week. Temps will get gradually warmer as we move through the end of the week and weekend, but will be normal to slightly below normal today.

Significant moisture develops for the second half of the weekend. A system lifting up from the south will combined with a frontal complex coming in from the northwest. Showers may start in the overnight saturday night in SW and west central OH, but then spread statewide for sunday, monday and linger into Tuesday. The Tuesday action will be wrap around, backside moisture as the low lifts off to the northeast, and wil lbe mostly concentrated in the northern third of the state. Still, over the 3-4 day period, we see rain totals at half to 2 inches with coverage at nearly 100% of Ohio. The map below gives a snapshot of the combined rain totals through Tuesday.

We should put together 2-3 dry days for next wednesday, thursday and at least part of friday. However, a strong system sits to our NW in MN and WI next friday morning, and because of that, we are keeping an eye out for rain here late next friday afternoon into saturday the 17th.