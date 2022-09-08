Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 8, 2022

Share Facebook

Sunny, warm and dry to finish the week over the Buckeye state. We will expect temps to be a bit above normal today and tomorrow, and humidity values stay low. Saturday starts with sun, but clouds will build up from the south. We won’t rule our a few hit and miss showers by late afternoon or evening on saturday in far western Ohio, but generally will wait to see significant shower development until the overnight.

Showers work in here overnight saturday night and then continues sunday, monday and Tuesday. We still may end up with some backside moisture early Wednesday morning north central and northeast Ohio. Combined 4 day rain totals will be half to 2″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio. However, the bigger rain totals are just because of light rain falling on multiple days rather than strong to heavy rain or thunderstorms. The map below shows rain totals as we see them this morning for the Saturday night through Wednesday morning timeframe.

Wednesday afternoon, thursday and friday turn out partly to mostly sunny. However, we do see clouds building later friday and wont rule out a few showers overnight friday night into Saturday, out of a system coming in from the west.