Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 9, 2022

We are fully dry today and mostly dry tomorrow. However, we do have converging weather systems for the area later this weekend on sunday, and the moisture from those systems will hold over Ohio on through Tuesday late. Temps will be warmer today and then more humidity is likely tomorrow. Clouds increase later tomorrow afternoon and evening, but only isolated showers are expected through Sunday morning.

Rain and a few thunderstorms will be likely for the balance of sunday on through Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon and evening will feature more of a wrap around, backside moisture kind of set up, and as such, precipitation will be limited to northern areas as low pressure moves away to the northeast. Combined rain totals for the Sunday through sunrise Wednesday will be .25″-1.5″ with coverage at nearly 100% of Ohio. The map below shows our potential.

We return to dry, less humid and cooler weather for the balance of next week. Wednesday afternoon through sunday we expect sun to dominate over all of Ohio. This will facilitate fast dry down again, but also means these rains from the second half of the weekend through Tuesday take on new meaning, as they may be the last good “finishing” rain we have for just a little bit.