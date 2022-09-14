Ohio Forestry Association announces open application period for conservation education grant program

Share Facebook

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation has always supported educational projects throughout Ohio. These grants will generally be small-scale and are designed to assist an organization with a project, with a maximum individual grant amount of $2,500. Applications will be accepted between September 12 and October 14 this year, with grant awards being selected and announced by December 1 for funding to be used in the following calendar year. See complete details of the grant program, including application details and directions or see the printable application.

Examples of past grant recipients include: