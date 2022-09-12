Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 268 | Lumberjacks and The Paul Bunyan Show

Share Facebook

On this week’s podcast Matt and Dusty sit down with Emmet Conway and Jim Doll with the Ohio Forestry Association talking about the upcoming Paul Bunyan Show. Joel sits down with Zach Dennis of Bane-Welker Equipment to discuss parts availability. The GrowNextGen folks sit down with Dale to talk about their current and upcoming projects. Dale catches up with staff at Farm Credit Mid-America to talk about their new office opening in Alliance. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!

0:00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

0:26:55 Zach Dennis – Bane-Welker Equipment

0:31:51 GrowNextGen

0:48:38 Farm Credit Mid-America Staff

1:11:05 Closing