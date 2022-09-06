Silage harvest moving along

Share Facebook

Scattered showers replenished soil moisture levels across central and eastern portions of the State during the previous week, but the impacts of continued dry weather persisted elsewhere, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 6% very short, 11% short, 63% adequate, and 20% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending September 4 was 72.4 degrees, 2.9 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.32 inches of precipitation, 0.50 inches above average. There were 4.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sept. 4.

Farmers reported increased crop stress in areas of the State which have received limited rain in recent weeks. Corn dough progress was 92% complete, corn dented progress was 48% complete, and 5% of the crop was mature. Corn harvested for silage was 41% complete. Corn condition was rated 58% good to excellent. Soybeans pod setting progress reached 94% and 5% of soybeans were dropping leaves. Fifty-seven percent of soybean plants were reported as being in good to excellent condition. Second cuttings of other dry hay were 90% complete. Third cuttings of alfalfa hay and other dry hay were 90 and 52% complete, respectively. Fourth cuttings of alfalfa hay were 17% complete. Pasture and range condition was reported as 71% good to excellent, up from the previous week.

