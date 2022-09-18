Spend time with the Agronomic Crops Team at FSR

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Greg LaBarge, Ohio State University Extension

Ohio State’s Farm Science Review turns 60 this year. The show will happen September 20-22, with plans to celebrate its history of providing valuable information to farmers and producers while showcasing technology and information needed to meet future farming challenges.

The OSU Extension’s Agronomic Crops Team will again display a snapshot of research projects conducted throughout Ohio at the plot area between Gates B and C that enter the FSR grounds from the East Parking Lot. Cover crops, no-till planter technology, weed control, disease research, irrigation, and forage production are some topics presented. The plots will also have areas that compare 1960’s practices to what we do today. For example, today and yesteryear, spray application, harvest, tillage, and planter technology will be on display. It will be a great chance to look back while getting information to meet our current farming challenges.

Presale tickets are $10 at OSU Extension county offices or participating agribusinesses. The at-the-gate ticket price is $15. Children ages five and under are admitted free. Parking is free. FSR hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 20–21 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22.