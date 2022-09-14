Today’s Bio-Capsule is not your grandpa’s bucket

Share Facebook

In this video, Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo talks with Nathan Louiso of Meristem Crop Performance about unique, new technology for a next generation starter meant to dramatically increase performance for farmers at planting, all with ease of use in mind.

Meristem recently announced the commercial launch of two patent-pending biological delivery systems – BIO-CAPSULE and MICROBILIZE – building on their effort to bring real productivity gains to farmers. Louiso gives an in-depth look at the system, as well as talks the importance of the addition of EXCAVATOR product in field preparation.

Be sure to visit Meristem Crop Performance at the 2022 Farm Science Review for an in-person look at the new technology. More information at www.meristemag.com.