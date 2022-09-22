Tri-County North-MVCTC FFA visits Farm Science Review

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Submitted by Tri-County North-MVCTC FFA

On September 21, 2022 Mrs. Cox and 37 members of the Tri-County North -MVCTC FFA Chapter attended the Farm Science Review at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London, Ohio. This industry trip allowed agricultural education students the opportunity to observe, interact and experience innovative production agriculture. The Farm Science Review is a three day show that presents agricultural products and services from over 600 commercial exhibitors in an 80-acre exhibit area to over 130,000 visitors annually. Another 600 acres of land are dedicated to field demonstrations for combines, tillage, nutrient application, and drainage installation. The 67-acre Gwynne Conservation area provides hands-on education for natural resources management practices. The FFA members had a fun day filled with new experiences and learning!