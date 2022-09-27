What you haven’t been told about global warming

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Don “Doc” Sanders

If you get hot under the collar over reports about global warming, like I do, I warn you: this column may not help you chill out.

However, you may find consolation in knowing that recent research has discovered that predictions of rising temperatures are based on erroneous data. That is, temperatures may not be rising as much as we’d been told.

This research, by The Heartland Institute, a private conservative think tank, has found that most U.S. climate data is corrupted. Their nationwide research study collected data via satellite and visits to more than a thousand National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather stations. NOAA, by the way, is the federal agency that provides the information that TV weather babes and studs, or meteorologists, rely on for their weather forecasts. The research discovered that 96% of the NOAA weather stations are reporting flawed data because their sensors are adjacent to heat-producing or heat trapping structures or zones in cities and suburbia.

Let me be clear. There is no doubt that the earth’s temperature has increased in the last century (OCJ, Jan. 2019). The Heartland Institute’s in-depth report, however, indicates that global warming is about half of what Uncle Joe’s rabble rousers are leading us to believe.

NOAA has broken their own long-established guidelines by placing weather-monitoring stations in inappropriate urban areas. A scientific report indicated in 2009 that NOAA’s weather location guidelines were consistently ignored. According to these guidelines, a station must not be placed within 100 feet of an extensive concrete or asphalt surface. The guidelines state that “all attempts will be made to avoid areas where rough terrain or air drainage are proven to result in non-representative data.” This includes heat-collecting sites such as concrete or asphalt roads and parking lots or terrain that causes erratic temperature data.

Anthony Watts, senior fellow at The Heartland Institute, reported that these guidelines were ignored in 2009 and continue to be consistently violated, even more so today. The first weather monitoring network was established in 1890 with mercury-based glass thermometers, which were read frequently by volunteers. This system was finally replaced in the 1980s with digital thermometers, which were connected by cables from outdoor sensors to electronic indoor readouts.

This new system limited where electronic thermometers could be placed, as they required a connection cable to digital recorders housed in buildings, typically in metropolitan areas.

And this means that the monitors are often subject to heat sinks that are common in urban settings, where a lot of people live. And this obviously results in higher temperature readings, which contribute to boosting global warming predictions.

The study found that weather stations that were located properly, in accordance with NOAA’s established placement guidelines, recorded climate change data half of what was indicated by improperly placed weather stations.

This isn’t a report that the climate isn’t getting warmer. Rather, it is a finding that increased warming is about half of what the alarmists are hollering about. Yet, NOAA continues to report monthly and annual data from the flawed locations as an accurate source of information regarding climate change.

While I editorialize about Uncle Joe, I must admit that this flawed approach to reporting climate change started long before he became our president. It was acknowledged the data was clearly flawed back in 2009 and nothing has been done to improve its accuracy.

Now that is really something that activists should march on Washington about!

For more, check out the Office of Inspector General (OIG) and Government Accountability Office (GAO), 2009 and Anthony Watts Corrupted Climate Stations, The Official U.S. Temperature Record Remains Fatally Flawed – An Analysis of U.S. Surface Stations from The Heartland Institute, 2022 Edition.