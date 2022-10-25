       

2022 Soybean Harvest Cab Cam | Butch Lininger, Logan County

October 25, 2022 Crops, Top Headlines, Videos Leave a comment

Butch Lininger of Triple-L Farms is finishing up their Logan County soybean harvest, and isn’t complaining about this year’s results. Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood joins him for this Cab Cam, thanks to Precision Agri Services Inc. The two discuss the family operation, reflect on this year’s planting and growing season, and even discuss proper moisture testing techniques along the way.

