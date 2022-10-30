A pest, but not a pest here yet

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

Manty insect pests become noticeable in fields late in the season. Most every farm publication will have articles about the latest pest to be on the lookout for. While some insects are found nationwide, some are only regional pests.

Soybean gall midge is a pest that has been found in many states to the west, and several ag publications have had articles on the issues it creates.

“We have a wide network of university researchers through the North Central Soybean Research Program located across the Midwest that are monitoring this pest,” said Andy Michel, OSU Professor of Entomology, and Insect Field Crop Specialist for OSU Extension. “It seems to be more of a pest in Iowa and Nebraska and seems to be spreading north into parts of Minnesota and even Missouri. It is spreading kind of slowly. It is not in Ohio yet. When it reaches Indiana, then we will need to be on alert. It has been a significant pest where it is found. It is a midge, which is a worm-like larvae that goes into the stem and causes injury to the plant.”

Another pest that may be new to many soybean growers is the hog peanut leaf miner. This is a pest that has been found in Minnesota.

“The hog peanut leaf miner is a pest that has been found in soybean fields for some time, but just recently it has been seen causing some significant damage in fields in parts of Minnesota,” Michel said. “It is another kind of worm like pest that burrows into the leaf and causes damage to the plant. It is similar to the damage caused by other leaf miners in horticultural crops. It remains to be seen how significant of a pest it will become. What makes this interesting to us is that sometimes Minnesota has a climate similar to Ohio rather than eastern Nebraska.”

Constant monitoring and having a network of researchers across the Midwest is a key to detecting a insect pest problem before it devastates a region.

“These emerging pests are occurring a lot,” Michel said. “With support from the Ohio Soybean Council and the North Central Soybean Research Council, we have been able to maintain and improve our knowledge on these insects, and these collaborations work really well. It is almost like an early warning system. If they detect a pest, we can be ready for it when it gets here.”