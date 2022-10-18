Ag groups concerned about Mexican produce imports

Share Facebook

In response to the recent petition requesting that the U.S. Trade Representative initiate a Section 301 investigation on fresh produce imports from Mexico, the American Soybean Association joined fellow agriculture organizations to urge the agency to deny the request. In October the groups sent a letter to USTR Ambassador Katherine Tai outlining the negative impact a 301 investigation would have on the current relationship with Mexico, one of the U.S.’s largest trading partners.

While the petition only asks USTR for “relief,” the groups assert that the context of the petition seeks tariffs on imports of produce from Mexico. Imposing a tariff could further exacerbate economic uncertainty and, driving higher prices, reduce access to healthy domestic and imported fresh produce that U.S. families expect year-round. Another concern the groups emphasize is that if Mexico decided to impose retaliatory tariffs, the U.S agricultural industry, which supports more than 22 million jobs and 20% of the U.S. economy, would be hit the hardest.

In 2021, U.S. agricultural exports to Mexico grew to a record of $25.5 billion, a 39% increase, making Mexico the second-largest export destination for U.S. agricultural products (Mexico has been the #2 export market for soy). The United States is Mexico’s top supplier of agricultural goods with a market share of nearly 70%.