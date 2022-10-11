Beef Industry Fellowship Grant

Share Facebook

A new opportunity is available for young cattlemen interested in becoming immersed in Ohio’s beef industry through advocacy and involvement. The Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation (OCF) is excited to announce the creation of the Beef Industry Fellowship (BIF) grant that will be awarded to two enthusiastic individuals who show promising leadership potential.

The BIF grant is a $1,500 in-kind grant offered after recipients experience six specified industry events and volunteer opportunities throughout the year. Upon their involvement, they will receive the $1,500 grant which will be used toward registration and travel expenses associated with their trip to the 2024 National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Convention in Orlando.

Any young cattle producer passionate about the industry is welcome to apply. No age restrictions are associated with the grant as long there is a need for the additional funds to help supplement industry involvement. The only requirements to apply are that the individual most own or be involved in a cattle operation in Ohio and can successfully complete the following experiences:

1. Attend the 2023 OCA Annual Meeting & Awards Banquet on Jan. 14, 2023 (Registration fees and hotel expenses covered by grant)

2. Serve on one of the following OCA committees and be an active, contributing committee member: OCA Membership Committee, Ohio Beef Expo Junior Show Committee, Ohio Beef Expo Trade Show Committee, or the Cattlemen’s Gala Committee

3. Take part in the Cattlemen at the Capitol event on Feb. 7, 2023

4. Attend Young Cattlemen’s Conference in Aug. of 2023 — Date TBD (Registration fees and hotel covered by grant)

5. Attend the 2023 Cattlemen’s Gala on Aug. 26, 2023 (ticket price covered by grant)

6. Volunteer at least 8 hours at the Cattlemen’s Steak Barn (either at the Ohio State Fair or Farm Science Review)

The BIF grant application is now open and will close on Nov. 30, 2022. Recipients will be notified by Dec. 15, 2022. For more information about the BIF grant click here.