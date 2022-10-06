Beef industry scholarships available

Share Facebook

Beef industry college students are encouraged to apply for one of over 20 scholarships available through the Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation (OCF). These scholarships are administered with the goal of developing future leaders who will pursue careers for the betterment of Ohio’s beef industry.

High school seniors and current college students enrolled in a two or four-year college or university studying a beef or agricultural related field are welcome to apply. Scholarship recipients will be awarded at the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association’s (OCA) Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet in January.

Scholarships offered are as follows:

Tagged for Greatness Scholarships

Four $1,000 scholarships are offered through the Tagged for Greatness program where proceeds are generated from the sale of Ohio beef specialty license plates sold at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) office.

Cattlemen’s Country Club Scholarships

Four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded from funds raised at the Cattlemen’s Country Club putt-putt golf course at the 2022 Ohio State Fair.

Saltwell Expo Scholarships

Two $1,000 scholarships will be sponsored by Saltwell Western Store, owned by Jay and Sally Puzacke and the Ohio Beef Expo. The scholarship is funded by a percentage of sales from the official line of Expo clothing sold through Saltwell’s trade show booth at the Ohio Beef Expo.

Noah Cox Memorial Scholarship

One $1,000 scholarship will be awarded in memory of Noah Cox who passed away in May of 2017.

Cattlemen’s Gala Scholarships

Twelve $1,000 scholarships will be offered through proceeds raised from the 2022 Cattlemen’s Gala Celebration and Fundraiser.

Interested students are encouraged to fill out the scholarship application by Oct. 31, 2022. Please contact the OCF office at (614) 873-6736 or cattle@ohiocattle.org with any questions.