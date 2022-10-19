Classic hats at FSR!

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

It was a year of traditions and anniversaries at the Farm Science Review.

First, the event itself celebrated an impressive 60 years of highlighting the latest in agricultural innovations.

“The Ohio State University has been involved in the development and research of many practices — including no-till planting and implementation of the round bale — that are widely adopted on farms today,” said Nick Zachrich, FSR manager. “While many attending Farm Science Review this year will not remember farming as it was 60 years ago, we hope this is a year to reflect on how much the industry has advanced so that excitement will build for the future knowing how rapid technology is shaping many areas of our industry.”

I would think attendees at the first FSR could scarcely image the technology on display including an amazing flying ATV, a giant variable rate application manure spreader and innovative seed treatment technology (highlighted in some of the Latest Videos on ocj.com). At the same time, there were opportunities to find new ways to go old school with managing cover crops, innovative strategies for being more profitable on smaller acreage and forest and prairie management.

“For six decades, Farm Science Review has offered a gathering place for agriculture to showcase products, services, and education to the public to improve profitability, sustainability, and excitement for future possibilities,” Zachrich said. “As Farm Science Review reaches this milestone year for the 60th edition of bringing the industry together, there is a lot of optimism that the next 60 years will be full of new practices and technology that could be displayed at Farm Science Review.”

While the FSR was celebrating 60 years, Ohio’s Country Journal celebrated 30 years since its debut at the 1992 Farm Science Review. The Ohio Ag Net is celebrating 15 years in 2022 as well after its first day of on-air programming in April of 2007.

Amid all the anniversary celebrating, we got to enjoy a couple of unique annual traditions involving some old-school hats in 2022. Father Herbert L. Sanor and son Jeffrey Sanor from Columbiana County visit the FSR each year and always wear the OCJ hats Ed Johnson gave Herbert in the 90s. Herbert only brings them out one day a year — the annual father/son visit to the Farm Science Review. Herbert is a long-time OCJ subscriber and stopped with his son to wish OCJ a happy 30th anniversary.

Braiden Renicker, from Carroll County gets Dale Minyo to sign his hat every year at the Farm Science Review. He only gets it out once a year for the event. Renicker listens to Dale most every morning. Dale mailed Renicker the third Ohio Ag Net ever made back in 2007 and continues to add a year to his “Dale Minyo” signature on the bill every Farm Science Review.

Thanks to all who stopped by our building at the corner of Corn and Market to do interviews, get some popcorn, or just say “hello.” We always enjoy seeing old friends, continuing traditions and making new ones at the Farm Science Review.