Dry conditions, harvest progress near average

Last week, soybean and corn harvest continued against a backdrop of cooler temperatures and minimal precipitation, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Dry conditions persisted in western counties and in a few counties in the northeast, with U.S. Drought Monitor ratings ranging from abnormal dryness to moderate drought across the State. Due to the drier-than-average conditions combined with high winds, red flag warnings were issued in some southwestern counties. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 21% very short, 33% short, 44% adequate, and 2% surplus.

Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending October 23 was 47.9 degrees, 2.8 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.28 inches of precipitation, 0.39 inches below average. There were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Oct. 23.

Corn was 91% mature and 36% of corn was harvested for grain. The moisture content of corn grain at harvest was 20%. Corn condition was rated 60% good to excellent. Soybeans harvested reached 70% and the moisture content of soybeans at harvest was 12%. Third cuttings of other dry hay were 88% complete and fourth cuttings of alfalfa hay were 90% complete. Winter Wheat was 84% planted and 30% of the crop had emerged. Pasture and range condition was reported as 59% good to excellent, down from the previous week. Livestock were reported to have been in good condition.

For more from this week’s report, click here.