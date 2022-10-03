EPA atrazine comment deadline nearly here

October 7, 2022 marks the deadline to submit comments to the EPA regarding their ruling on the herbicide atrazine, potentially meaning major changes to a tool available to farmers. Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo sits down with Patty Mann, a farmer near Jackson Center, Ohio and District 8 representative for the Ohio Corn Checkoff. Mann is reminding farmers of the upcoming comment deadline and how to submit comments online through www.ohiocornandwheat.org.
