Fall soybean disease considerations (Part 1)

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

The No. 1 robber of yield in soybeans is soybean cyst nematode (SCN).

“In the fall after harvest is a really good time of the year to collect soil samples to check levels of soybean cyst nematode,” said Horacio Lopez-Nicora, with Ohio State University Extension. “With funding from the Ohio Soybean Council, we are still processing two samples free for each farm to test for SCN. It is important to remember that you can only manage a problem if you know that you have the problem, and since SCN does not often show above ground symptoms, the best way to find if you have a problem that needs managed is to send in a sample. Fall is a common time to pull soil samples for soil fertility testing, so when soil fertility samples are taken, a sub-sample can be taken from those samples to submit to our lab to check for SCN.”

Two issues being observed this fall in some fields are Brown Stem Rot (BSR) and Sudden Death Syndrome (SDS).

“We have been visiting different fields that have presented symptoms of SDS. The veins of the soybean leaf remain green, but the leaf tissue between the veins starts dying, which we call interveinal chlorosis, and then necrosis occurs,” Lopez-Nicora said. “We have also received samples from growers. The entire plant is needed for us to analyze it. The fungus that causes both SDS and BSR is in the soil, and it affects the root very early in the season. For accurate diagnosis, we need to retrieve the fungus from the root system.”

Part of the way to rule out the difference between SDS and BSR is to split the stem open vertically and look at the condition of the pith. “If the pith is healthy and white, and the plant leaf exhibits symptoms of SDS and we retrieve the fungus from the root system, then we know it is SDS,” said Lopez-Nicora. “If the leaves are exhibiting symptoms of SDS but we do not retrieve the fungus from the roots, and if we see the pith is brown and discolored, then we can say that we are dealing with BSR. It is important to properly identify what fungus you are dealing with. For whatever pathogens you are dealing with, there are resistant cultivars that can be planted to mitigate the damage. The issue is that a cultivar that reduce damage from SDS will not work for BSR.”

An emerging concern is the level of resistance developing to the SCN resistant genetics.

“We now are understanding that our population of SCN in Ohio is able to reproduce on one of the most commonly used sources of resistance, which is PI 88788” Lopez-Nicora said. “This is problematic because this source of resistance which previously worked very well is now present in more than 90% of our commercially available soybeans. Eventually this source will be no good if the SCN resistance development to the PI 88788 source continues. One of our recommendations to growers managing SCN is to rotate the source of resistance, so we do not train the SCN to become resistant the source. One example of a resistance source to rotate to is Peking. Peking is a resistance source that works differently than PI 88788 in the plant. If the population of SCN in your field can be controlled or reduced with the Peking source of resistance, then that will be a good option to integrate in your management toolbox.”

Partial resistance is another management option.

“The resistance we use to combat soybean cyst nematode is quantitative. By having the multiple genes that will reduce the reproduction rate of the nematode, we can manage the ability of the nematode to reproduce and develop resistance. While there may be some SCN populations that can reproduce on a particular source of resistance, it may only be at a reduced amount compared to a susceptible variety,” Lopez-Nicora said. “The use of partial resistance can help prevent the nematode population from becoming fully resistant to the different sources.”