Great harvest conditions continue

Continued cool and dry weather was observed during the previous week while row crop harvesting progressed to rates near multi-year averages, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Reporters noted that frost damaged immature corn and soybeans in isolated areas. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 20% very short, 21% short, 57% adequate, and 2%

surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week 50 ending Oct. 9 was 52.3 degrees, 3.3 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.02 inches of precipitation, 0.72 inches below average. There were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Oct. 9.

Corn dented progress was 96% complete, 71% of the crop was mature, and 15% of corn was harvested for grain. The moisture content of corn grain at harvest was 21%. Corn harvested for silage was 88% complete. Corn condition was rated 65% good to excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 92% complete and 30% of soybeans were harvested. The moisture content of soybeans at harvest was 13%. Sixty-five percent of soybean plants were reported as being in good to excellent condition. Second and third cuttings of other dry hay were 96 and 79% complete, respectively. Fourth cuttings of alfalfa hay were 85% complete. Winter wheat was 37% planted and 2% of the crop had emerged. Pasture and range condition was reported as 68 percent good to excellent, down from the previous week.

