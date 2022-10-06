Hartschuh named Extension field specialist for dairy management and precision livestock

Share Facebook

Jason Hartschuh has been hired as field specialist, dairy management and precision livestock for Ohio State University Extension in The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

Hartschuh, who previously served as an OSU Extension educator for agriculture and natural resources, will begin his new position Nov. 1, said Jacqueline Kirby Wilkins, associate dean and director, OSU Extension.

“In this important position, Jason will provide leadership for developing and implementing a comprehensive Extension and applied research agenda in dairy management and precision livestock farming,” Wilkins said.

Hartschuh will focus on providing unbiased research and education in precision livestock farming, dairy market conditions and policy, dairy facility design for animal welfare, livestock facility ventilation, and dairy calf and heifer care. He will also work to bridge connections between livestock nutritionists and agronomists to help produce high-quality, low-cost feeds.

“We are very pleased to have Jason on board as a field specialist to work collaboratively within Extension and in cross-disciplinary efforts with CFAES and other college professionals,” said Sam Custer, interim assistant director, Agriculture and Natural Resources, OSU Extension. “He will function as a consultant with clientele to address statewide issues as his expertise is needed,” Custer said.

Hartschuh said he looks forward to continuing to build relationships with Ohio livestock farmers and working with them to solve the challenges they are facing, which will ultimately also help to make their farms more sustainable for future generations.

“My primary focus will be on helping Ohio farmers to keep their operations successful by assisting dairy producers with risk management strategies, along with working to bring the latest precision livestock technologies to Ohio producers,” Hartschuh said. “I will also continue some of the work I am currently doing on corn vomitoxin risk management, as this is very important to Ohio dairy and livestock producers.”

Prior to accepting this role, Hartschuh served as an OSU Extension educator in Crawford County for 10 years, focusing on agriculture and natural resources. During this time, he conducted many on-farm research projects, with his latest focus on ways to improve forage production and decrease vomitoxin levels in corn. He also has been active in helping dairy producers understand USDA risk management programs.

Hartschuh joins other OSU Extension field specialists, who each have a particular subject matter focus and provide overall leadership for a comprehensive teaching and applied research program to address statewide issues. Field specialists work to expand existing partnerships, develop new relationships, and foster collaborations across the state, including with university researchers, to complement local Extension educators’ efforts.

Other topics addressed by Extension field specialists include beef cattle; community economics; agronomic systems; farm management; food, nutrition, and wellness; energy development; manure nutrient management systems; agricultural and resource law; food safety; youth nutrition and wellness; family wellness; and organizational and community leadership development.

“Please join OSU Extension in welcoming Jason Hartschuh to this new role, which is important to the continuing success of Ohio’s livestock industry and OSU Extension’s work to support agriculture and natural resources professionals throughout the state,” Wilkins said.