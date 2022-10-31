Harvest progress accelerated

Share Facebook

Harvest accelerated during last week’s sunny and dry days, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Reporters in the northwest described vomitoxin concerns in corn fields. Western and southern counties continued to experience dry conditions, with U.S. Drought Monitor showing moderate drought in 36.3% of the State, up from 7.1% during the previous week. Abnormally dry conditions or worse were observed in 73.4% of the State, up from 59% during the previous week. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 24% very short, 36% short, 38% adequate, and 2% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending Oct. 30 was 52.8 degrees, 3.0 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.28 inches of precipitation, 0.16 inches below average. There were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Oct. 30.

Field activities during the previous week included corn and soybean harvesting, fall tillage, and cover crop planting. Corn was 95% mature, and 56% of corn was harvested for grain. The average moisture content of corn grain at harvest was 18%. Corn condition was rated 61% good to excellent. Soybean harvest reached 87% complete, and the average moisture content of soybeans at harvest was 12%. Third cuttings of other dry hay were 89% complete, and fourth cuttings of alfalfa hay were 91% complete. Winter Wheat was 93% planted and 57% emerged. Winter wheat condition was rated 55 percent good to excellent. Pasture and range condition was reported as 57% good to excellent; minimal pasture growth since the end of September pushed some operators to feed hay to livestock sooner than anticipated.

