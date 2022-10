Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Two impressive individuals from Ohio are finalists in the Stars Over America competition at this year’s National FFA Convention. Zane Hagemeyer of the Elmwood FFA Chapter is a finalist for the coveted title of Star Farmer, and Jacob Wuebker of the Versailles FFA is in the final running for Star in Agricultural Placement.

Learn more about each of them in the videos below, courtesy of the National FFA Organization.

Zane Hagemeyer

Jacob Wuebker