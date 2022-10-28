       

National FFA Convention photo highlights

October 28, 2022 2022 National FFA Convention, FFA News Leave a comment

Dairy Production-Entrepreneurship – Carrie Rhoades, Ansonia
Versailles FFA 2022 Model of Excellence winner
Delaney Weisend at the Wilmington College booth in the trade show
There was some excitement when the winner of the Agricultural Communications proficiency was announced. Laura Wuebker, Versailles, was the national winner with her advisor, and mother, Dena, at her side.
Anna Spohler, Global Impact STEM Academy, finished first in the Agriscience Fair in Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems.

