ODA announces new farmland preservation commitment

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is proud to announce 58 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Douglas Hall in Champaign County becomes the 26th Ohio farmer to join the program this year.

Agricultural land is a key part of Ohio’s landscape. Preserving this land is essential. An agricultural easement in Farmland Preservation is a voluntary agreement between the landowner and ODA, where the landowner agrees to perpetually maintain the land predominately in agricultural use. In exchange, the landowner is either compensated or may be entitled to a tax deduction.

In partnership with ODA, local sponsor Champaign County Soil and Water Conservation District played a significant role in securing this agreement.

Since the Office of Farmland Preservation began in 1998, 677 farms totaling 102,574 acres have entered into agreements. This enables Ohio to continually be a top producer, aiding not just Ohioans, but all Americans.

Funds from the purchase of these easements are invested in the local economy by the landowners who use them by expanding their farming operations, purchasing new equipment, reducing debt, adding conservation practices, planning for retirement, sending their children to college or for other purposes. When the state purchases a farmland easement, the proceeds are plowed into Ohio’s economy and our agriculture industry is preserved for future generations.