Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 10, 2022

Sunny, dry and warm weather remains with us for the next 2 days, allowing for good harvest progress to continue. We should see high evaporation rates and low humidity levels today and tomorrow.

Clouds increase late tomorrow afternoon and evening, with a few showers pushing into west central OH and NW Ohio overnight tomorrow night. Through Wednesday and into early Thursday we have a cold front sweeping in from the northwest. This front will bring showers to 75% of Ohio with rain totals for the period from a few hundredths to half an inch. The map below shows our moisture potential from midnight Tuesday night through sunrise Thursday.

We expect a mix of clouds and sun for thursday afternoon but we will be cooler. Then friday and saturday will be sunny and warmer. A large part of the state will likely get back to the fields somewhere in there, as the wednesday rains are not impressive at this time.

Our next system arrives Sunday and lingers through midday Monday. Rains are a bit more impressive with this system, and we can expect .1″-.75″ rains totals with near 100% coverage of Ohio. This will be a rain event that may bump us out of the fields for a couple of days, if it holds together the way we see it. This front is bringing in a much, much colder airmass to the region.

WE will be well below normal for Monday afternoon, tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We can look for frost and freeze conditions in there for the overnights and quite chilly daytime temps. Even with decent sunshine, drying will be a bit slowed in the wake of those rain totals, thanks to the colder air. But we do expect a fully dry week, from monday the 17th on through Friday. TEmperatures will moderate the second half of the week as we get on the backside of that cold high pressure dome.