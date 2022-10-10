Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 11, 2022

Share Facebook

Sun will dominate in most of the state again today, but clouds will be on the increase in far western and northwestern parts of the state this afternoon and evening. We have two waves of moisture coming at us over the 36 hour period from tonight through Thursday morning. Wave number one exited the central plains late yesterday and will be moving through MO an IL today. This wave focuses more on IN and MI for later today and tonight, but it will shove some showers into NW and west central Ohio toward this evening. Wave number two comes tomorrow with a cold front passage. This front will bring rains over a majority of Ohio right on into early Thursday. Most action will be done before dawn Thursday. Combined rain totals through Thursday morning will be .2″-.8″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The map below shows the potential spread.

Thursday will see a lot of clodus to start in the colder air mass that comes in behind the front. However, we should see some sun for Thursday, and then partly to mostly sunny skies for Friday through Saturday. Temps will moderate for the weekend. Another chance scattered showers arrives Sunday with chances for a few hundredths to .4″ with coverage at 70%.

Cool temps dominate most of next week, but we will be mostly precipitation free. Sunshine will be seen most days and we expect good evaporation. Our next chance of significant moisture arrives late next weekend. That being said, through the week, especially Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, There are minor waves and disturbances moving through the Great Lakes, and we will likely see more clouds and perhaps a threat of light precipitation the closer you get to Lake Erie.