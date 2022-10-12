Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 12, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Transition day today. A cold front is still sitting off to our northwest, waiting to come through until later this afternoon and overnight. However, we did see some moisture push into far western and NW OH overnight last night and there are plenty of clouds around as we gear up for the frontal passage. Showers will break out this afternoon, first in the western third of the state, and then continue to sweep through the rest of the region overnight into early tomorrow morning. By daybreak tomorrow we will be done with rain activity in most of the state, with only a few lingering showers in far eastern tier counties. All today today we can see .1″-1″ rain totals with 90% coverage. The map below shows what we are looking at.

Tomorrow we will keep a good amount of clouds around through the day, breaking up a bit more by mid to late afternoon. Cooler temps will follow today’s front, putting us near normal for tomorrow’s highs. Better sun potential will be here on Friday as we remain on the cool side.

Clouds return for Saturday midday and afternoon. Scattered showers will try to work through Ohio through late Saturday and Saturday night. Rain totals are not impressive at a few hundredths to a few tenths, but the bigger issue will be lack of drying in that kind of set up. Coverage of rain on Saturday and Saturday night will be 60%.

Sunday turns out dry. But, we see plenty of cold air coming in overnight Sunday night into Monday. We should expect a widespread freeze monday morning with lows in the upper 20s to near 30 in a lot of places. We revisit frost and freeze potential Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings. However, we are dry for basically all of next week. Northern tier counties likely see more clouds than sun for several days next week, a result of colder air coming across the Great Lakes. Even with clouds and cold air, though, we still think harvest can move forward next week. Late in the week a surge in temps works in. We should be above normal on temps for next Friday through the weekend. We also look for dryness to extend through most of the week after next as well.