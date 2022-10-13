Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, October 13, 2022

Share Facebook

Plenty of clouds around today to start off, as we continue to see our frontal complex try to clear the region to the east. We are leaving a chance of showers in our forecast through mid to late morning, although most of that lingering moisture will be in the eastern half to third of the state. Colder air is coming in behind the front which should keep clouds as a formidable hinderance to sun over many areas through the day. That being said, we likely start to see clouds break up later this afternoon and then overnight. We will be sunny and cool, but dry tomorrow. Saturday features a mix of clouds and sun, but right now we look to miss out on any moisture.

A few showers may try to lift up into the southern third of the state overnight saturdaynight through early Sunday morning. Moisture toals are a few hundredths to a few tenths with coverage at 30%, nothing more than that. The rest of sunday is sunny and not as cool

Cold air surges back southward for the start of the week. In the cold air we can see a lot of clouds over the northern and northeastern part of the Ohio. Those clouds can have some minor rains that we cant rule out, but those will be mostly limited to far NE Ohio. The rest of the state sees partly sunny skies. However, we are chilly, with hard freezes likely Monday morning, Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning. The map below shows morning lows tuesday morning.

The rest of next week stays dry, and temps jump substantially to finish the week Thursday through the weekend. Temps can be as much as 20 degrees above normal for next weekend. That will promote good drying. All told, this forecast is one that suggests we don’t lose a step at all on our harvest. The dry pattern likely continues into the last week of October.